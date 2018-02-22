We set new #record high temps yesterday in @RDUAirport and @CityOfFayNC We will set new ones today again, including breaking a 121 year old record in Raleigh. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/eGojsxNG1H — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 22, 2018

A very strong, and large, area of high pressure centered just off the southeast coast of the United States will continue to bring central North Carolina warm weather again today and tomorrow.Areas of low clouds and fog will be around to start the day today, but will break up during the mid and late morning hours. The rest of the day will feature a blend of sun and clouds and a very warm southwest breeze.Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Average highs are in the upper 50s at this point in February. We will break records again today.A cold front working south and east into the Northeast will end up just north of North Carolina this evening. A very large area of high pressure building into the Northeast. and eastern Canada will attempt to nose southward along the coast. This could force the front to move in from the northeast for a brief time late tomorrow night and tomorrow morning. Areas north and northeast of the Triangle would be most vulnerable to this weak surge of low-level cool air. Even if the front were to back in from the northeast, it would still end up stalling over the northern part of North Carolina then move back northward tomorrow afternoon.The large high pressure area off the Southeast coast will help to bring more unseasonably warm weather for Saturday into Sunday.The next cold front will approach the Piedmont at some point late in the day Sunday or Sunday night bringing showers and cooler weather for the start of next week. Dry sunny weather will resume Tuesday with temperatures closer to average and in the lower 60s.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather