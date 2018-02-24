A large high pressure area centered off the Atlantic Coast currently extends as far west as the Carolinas. This high pressure system is being forecast to strengthen, promoting unusual warmth for late in February.Two upper-level storm systems tracking from the West Coast to the northeastern United States during the next three days will tend to flatten the high pressure area off the Southeast Coast tonight and Sunday. A cold front associated with the first upper-level storm system will reach Central North Carolina late Sunday afternoon. This front should bring showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Lower temperatures will follow Sunday night and Monday.The second upper-level storm system will support the development of an area of low pressure along the Texas coast Sunday morning. This low pressure area will move along the front and this will bring another round of rain to Central North Carolina Monday. This low pressure area will move off to the east Monday night.An area of high pressure moving out of the Rockies will build into the eastern U.S. by Monday night. This will bring sunny and nice weather on Tuesday with the air cooler than the recent warmth, but still a few degrees above normal.A large upper-level storm system moving into California early next week will force the development of a warm front across the southeastern U.S. Wednesday. This warm front will move northward on Wednesday with some rain later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Then, a cold front associated with that eastward-moving California storm system will bring more rain and perhaps thunderstorms Thursday of next week.If the pattern remains progressive, dry, cooler weather will follow a week from today.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart