A nice weekend is in store for the Triangle. High pressure will remain
centered over the Southeast, promoting plenty of sunshine. A

south-southwest flow will lead to warmer air. High temperatures will
be in the mid-50s Saturday and near 60 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will be mostly in the mid- and upper 30s.

The mild conditions will continue through early next week. Clouds will
mix with sunshine Monday in advance of an approaching cold front.

Clouds will thicken Monday night with a bit of rain developing late.
Some showers will linger around early Tuesday, then skies will clear
as the cold front quickly pushes east over the Atlantic.

High pressure will build back in on Wednesday, and there will be a
slight dip in temperatures behind the front. Therefore, it will be

fairly seasonal.

Have a great weekend,
Brittany Bell
