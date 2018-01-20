A nice weekend is in store for the Triangle. High pressure will remaincentered over the Southeast, promoting plenty of sunshine. Asouth-southwest flow will lead to warmer air. High temperatures willbe in the mid-50s Saturday and near 60 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday.Overnight low temperatures will be mostly in the mid- and upper 30s.The mild conditions will continue through early next week. Clouds willmix with sunshine Monday in advance of an approaching cold front.Clouds will thicken Monday night with a bit of rain developing late.Some showers will linger around early Tuesday, then skies will clearas the cold front quickly pushes east over the Atlantic.High pressure will build back in on Wednesday, and there will be aslight dip in temperatures behind the front. Therefore, it will befairly seasonal.Have a great weekend,Brittany Bell