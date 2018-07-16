The heat will be on again today across Central North Carolina.There will be enough sunshine to boost afternoon temperatures to the 90s for the second day in a row. Most locations in our region will not have any rain today or this evening, which will be tranquil but muggy.Tomorrow will be another uncomfortably warm and humid day and spotty thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north.The best chance of rain with the front will be tomorrow night, with the possibility of a drenching downpour in some spots.The front will push through the area early in the day Wednesday with a leftover shower or thunderstorm possible in the morning.Then, drier air will move in Wednesday afternoon, setting us up for a period of dry and more comfortable weather Wednesday night through Thursday night.On Friday and into the weekend, the shower and thunderstorm activity returns as the front pushes back into the area and another storm system moves east.Have a great week!Bigweather