Another warm humid day with a dry wedge between the next approaching cold front and a batch of moisture along the coast. The approaching trough will swing across the western Great Lakes during the day and down across the Ohio Valley tonight. This will push the front east of the mountains triggering a chance for a shower or thunderstorm late today. The frontal boundary will stall out to our south and east tomorrow leading to another largely dryday across the Triangle. Dew points will drop into the upper, maybe even middle, 50s again by the end of the day, which will be noticeable and lead into a more comfortable night with lows in the lower to middle 60s.The stalled frontal boundary will start to draw back to the north Sunday bringing a shower or thunderstorm into the area, but most of the day will be rain free. The chance looks low enough to still get away with making outdoor plans. Things will change some heading into next week. Dew points will spike back into the lower 70s Monday as a trough of low pressure moves through the Midwest. We will be in an area of southwest flow aloft helping to draw in the higher dew points. It looks like we will get some heavy downpours from any shower or thunderstorm moving through the area on Monday.Tropics:Two areas of concern but nothing imminent. The wave south of the Cape Verde Islands will move through an area of the Atlantic that is moderating to have more favorable conditions which will allow the wave to develop into a depression. NHC has increased the potential for development to 80% chance through day 5 with little shear and less dry air in the central Atlantic which is where the wave is heading. Another strong tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean will bring some heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao today. As this feature continues westward, it will arrive in a more favorable environment with light winds and could develop over the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart