Warm Easter Sunday

Easter will be dry and warm all around central North Carolina. Highs will climb to the mid 80s. It's also going to be breezy with southwest winds as high as 15mph Sunday afternoon.

An approaching cold front will bring us another round of rain Monday. Showers will develop Monday afternoon. We're not expecting anything severe Monday, but these storms could cause some issues during evening rush hour.

This active and wet pattern will stick around through much of the work week.
Have a great Easter!

Brittany Bell

