It will not be as warm today thanks to the passage of the cold front last night. That front will slowly drift farther south away from the Raleigh area today and will stall near the South Carolina border. This will bring a cooler air mass into the region as well as an easterly wind that will usher in low-level moisture. As a result, we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies through the day with a small chance for a stray shower this afternoon, mainly to the west and southwest of the Triangle.

Later tonight, this front will retreat back north as a warm front and a cold front will approach from the west on Monday. This cold front will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Carolinas.

It appears that this front may slow and stall across the region and several impulses of energy aloft may help form several weak low pressure systems along the front through the middle of the week. This will favor a continued stretch of cool and unsettled weather right through Thursday.

High pressure is expected to build in by Friday which will put an end to the unsettled weather. A ridge will also build in aloft which will promote warming through the weekend and into early next week. As of right now, it looks like a dry and very warm Memorial Day weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

Steve Stewart
