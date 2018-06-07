A pretty nice day across the region with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s today. Humidity levels were a bit higher today, so it felt a little warmer than recent days. Dry and warm weather should be the rule for the next couple of days. Temperatures tomorrow will hit the upper 80s and low 90s, and by Sunday most of the region will be in the low 90s. Humidity levels will be rising a little more as well.A cold front will be approaching as we head into Sunday, and scattered showers and storms will be on the increase as the afternoon progresses. Highs on Sunday will be near 90. The front will drop to the south of the Triangle by Monday afternoon, and rain chances will decrease as the day wears on, but scattered showers will be possible across the southern counties. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low and mid 80s.Have a great evening!Chris