WEATHER

Warm Again

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The weekend will conclude with temperatures remaining well above average. There's a small chance for a thundershower in the afternoon, but rain chances look to be no better than 10-15 percent. Needless to say, the vast majority of the area will be dry once again.

Rain chances will increase on Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. The morning likely will be dry, but activity should arrive across Central North Carolina in the afternoon. Damaging winds, hail and flooding downpours cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms on Monday afternoon and evening.

There will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek. Another round of showers and thunderstorms could arrive on Thursday. This activity appears that it will linger into Friday as well.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
Woman drowns after driving through floodwaters
America's biggest weather worries
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
More Weather
Top Stories
Garner restaurant sings "F the Police," officers say
Kitchen explosion closes Fayetteville Cheddar's
SC man gets life in prison for killing toddler
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
Young girl critically injured after falling out Queens window
Church van overturns on U.S. 1
Show More
Wolf nearing extinction gives birth to 6 pups at museum
U.S. service member dies after an explosion in Iraq
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Ground search called off for convicted attempted cop killer
More News
Top Video
Church van overturns on U.S. 1
Kitchen explosion closes Fayetteville Cheddar's
Garner restaurant sings "F the Police," officers say
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
More Video