WEATHER

Mild Week Ahead

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

We had a comfortable weekend with high temperatures in the 70s both days and we look for similar warmth the next few days.

Today's weather will be mainly rain-free with just the chance of an afternoon shower in a few spots. There will be enough sunshine to send afternoon readings well into the 70s, hitting 80 degrees Fahrenheit on some thermometers.

After a mild night tonight, tomorrow will be another warm day, but with plenty of clouds and a shower or thunderstorm around as a weak cool front drifts across the region. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow night with the biggest threat from hail and damaging wind gusts.



Warm, dry weather will follow on Wednesday behind that front, and once again readings will climb into the 70s in the afternoon.

Slight cooling is likely later this week with temps back into the 60s on Thursday and Friday, and another round of showers likely on Friday as well.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Want to get home? Get out and push!
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Weather
Top Stories
Carolina advances to NCAA Tournament Final Four
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Crews investigate fire at Knightdale school
Police: 'No apparent reason' for Vegas shooting
Father, son dead after RV crashes in South Carolina
The truth behind viral DC missing girls' posts
Show More
Day care worker accused of slamming child to ground
Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Parents charged in disabled son's death, arson
GOP struggles to govern despite monopoly in Washington
More News
Top Video
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
Crews investigate fire at Knightdale school
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Rachael Ray treats 5 Raleigh teachers to a spa day
More Video