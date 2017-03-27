We had a comfortable weekend with high temperatures in the 70s both days and we look for similar warmth the next few days.Today's weather will be mainly rain-free with just the chance of an afternoon shower in a few spots. There will be enough sunshine to send afternoon readings well into the 70s, hitting 80 degrees Fahrenheit on some thermometers.After a mild night tonight, tomorrow will be another warm day, but with plenty of clouds and a shower or thunderstorm around as a weak cool front drifts across the region. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow night with the biggest threat from hail and damaging wind gusts.Warm, dry weather will follow on Wednesday behind that front, and once again readings will climb into the 70s in the afternoon.Slight cooling is likely later this week with temps back into the 60s on Thursday and Friday, and another round of showers likely on Friday as well.Have a great week!Bigweather