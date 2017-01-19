WEATHER

Quiet Weather... Today...
Although today will be a cooler day, it will remain warmer than usual for midwinter and generally pleasant with a good amount of sunshine. Some opportunities for rain are on the way over the next few days, though.

High pressure will depart to the east today, and a storm gathering strength over the Gulf Coast will move northeastward tomorrow. Rain will spread over the Triangle tomorrow morning and will taper off in the afternoon. All rain will come to an end by the evening commute. The rain will stay light and most places will see less than 0.25 of an inch.

A second storm system will follow quickly on the heels of the first.

This will be a much stronger storm system that will produce a lot more rain. A warm front will lift northward into North Carolina on Saturday. That leads to gray skies, and rain breaking out in the afternoon that will last through the night into Sunday morning. This will be more of a soaking with a half inch to an inch falling.

The main part of this next storm will move in Sunday and slowly drift through into Monday. The storm center will pass very close to the Triangle. Strong thunderstorm concerns will stay to the south of the area, but some of our neighbors in South Carolina could be at risk.

For us, the concern will be heavy rainfall, which can easily be another inch Sunday, mainly during the afternoon into the night. An embedded thunderstorm can push the total closer to two inches in some spots.

After this storm moves away, a spell of quieter weather is coming up during the middle part of next week with cooler air moving in.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
