High pressure will hold over the Southeast today and tomorrow keeping it dry and seasonably hot. With a more southerly flow today and tomorrow, humidity will return as dew points remain in the middle 60s today vs the upper 50s we've been enjoying the past few days. A large scale trough will pass across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley tomorrow. It will continue to swing northeast into New England Saturday but the associated cold front will press into the Piedmont. Most of the energy with the trough will be removed north, but the frontal boundary should be enough to trigger a thunderstorm or two Saturday afternoon. Most of the day should be dry, just hot and humid with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70.

The frontal boundary will stall out nearby, but likely to our south and east Saturday night and Sunday providing enough instability to allow for another shower or thunderstorm or two during the day Sunday. But it does not look like a wash out. Meanwhile, a trough will be developing and deepening over the middle of the country toward the end of the weekend. This trough will pass to our north early next week, maybe late Monday or Tuesday. A large batch of moisture will accompany the trough from the south so Monday could end up being quite wet.

Tropics:
The newly emerging tropical wave from Africa has a 50% chance for development over the next few days. Since this feature is well to the east, we will have plenty of time to watch it. The rest of the Atlantic Basin continues to have too much wind shear and or dry air for any formation.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
