A Wet Week

With a strong high pressure area over the western Atlantic and low pressure across the central Gulf States into the Gulf of Mexico, a transport of deep, moist air will dominate the weather pattern through Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out at any time and daytime highs will hover around 80.

Showers will be most frequent on Thursday and into Friday with some of these showers containing very heavy rainfall. With so many days in a row of rain, we may have to watch for some localized flooding.

Over the weekend, tropical moisture will linger across Central North Carolina with shower and thunderstorm chances persisting. Flooding will again be possible.

We see rain chances in the forecast through the first part of next week!

Have a great hump day and keep those umbrellas handy!

