A hotter, and more humid, air mass will be moving into the region today with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 90s.Tonight, and into Thursday, will have a shower or thunderstorm in some places as a cold front will be sinking southward across the state. As a result, temperatures will back down a little on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.Drier air will filter back in on Friday leading to partly to mostly sunny skies and the humidity will be lower with seasonably high afternoon temperatures.The humidity will remain in check on Saturday before dew points rise again on Sunday into Monday. This will lead to the chance of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms again beginning on Sunday and heading into the new work week.Have a great hump day!Bigweather