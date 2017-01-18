WEATHER

A Beautiful Thursday!
High pressure moving in behind a cold front will bring a cooler night, but temperatures will stay above normal for this time of year. Lows by morning will be in the mid 30s to near 40.

This area of high pressure bringing the sunshine will quickly move to the east on Thursday, but sunshine sticks around and temperatures will be near 60. This is about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

A storm system over the Gulf Coast will push northward on Thursday into Friday. Rain will spread over the Triangle on Friday morning and will taper off in the afternoon. All rain will come to an end by the evening commute.

Most of Saturday will be dry, but rain is likely to spread back into the region by late in the day, and showers will continue off and on through Sunday night. Some of the rain could be heavy.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend. As a matter of fact, we won't go below freezing for at least another week--very strange!

Have a great evening,
Chris

