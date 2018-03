High pressure will remain off of the southeast coast today promoting a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy, warm afternoon with temperatures around 80 degrees.It will remain rather mild tonight out ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will produce a couple of showers around the area later at night and into the morning hours Friday. We have a rumble of thunder as well, but the SPC keep us out of a severe risk.Some sun will gradually return later tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.High pressure will bring in drier air Friday night in Saturday, and it will turn a bit cooler. Despite bright sunshine Saturday, highs will be in the middle 60s, but that will be just slightly below average.A weakening front will approach from the northwest Sunday night with very little moisture associated with it.Another system quickly moving in Monday will lead to the chance for a couple of showers. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s during the afternoon. The rebound into the 70s next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather