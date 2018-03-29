High pressure will remain off of the southeast coast today promoting a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy, warm afternoon with temperatures around 80 degrees.
It will remain rather mild tonight out ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will produce a couple of showers around the area later at night and into the morning hours Friday. We have a rumble of thunder as well, but the SPC keep us out of a severe risk.
Some sun will gradually return later tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.
High pressure will bring in drier air Friday night in Saturday, and it will turn a bit cooler. Despite bright sunshine Saturday, highs will be in the middle 60s, but that will be just slightly below average.
A weakening front will approach from the northwest Sunday night with very little moisture associated with it.
Another system quickly moving in Monday will lead to the chance for a couple of showers. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s during the afternoon. The rebound into the 70s next week.
Have a great Thursday!
Bigweather
