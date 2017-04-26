Rain fades away, but rising rivers pose danger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1917561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Most of Lassiter Mill Park in Raleigh is underwater.

Low lying areas in Raleigh already flooded will remain covered through the evening

The Tar River is expected to crest tonight in Rocky Mount

The Neuse River in Clayton is expected to crest overnight, beginning about 1 a.m. at "major" flood stage

The Neuse River in Smithfield is expected to crest at "major" flood stage Wednesday afternoon

Hard getting around... this is Castleberry Rd along the Neuse River just before you get to 42 #NCWX #Flooding #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JpXByMnw6h — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 25, 2017

Flooded backyards in Riverwood subdivision off the Neuse River in Clayton #NCWX #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tyAA9O6lmC — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 25, 2017

Fire on way to water rescue. Crew just rolled through WakeForestRd. I'm told by RPD someone tried to go through high water, got stuck #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ImRFaQXopK — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2017

The rains have subsided but flooding remains a concern for much of the ABC11 viewing area. Road conditions have caused several school systems to move to a delayed schedule for Wednesday.On Tuesday evening, Johnston County Public Schools announced that staff and students will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday because of road conditions. Wayne County will also operate on a two-hour delay as will Nash-Rocky Mount School. Edgecombe County Schools said it will operate on a three-hour delay.There are widespread road closures caused by water over the road and reports of water rescues as drivers got stuck in high water.In Clayton, Castleberry Road, which runs along the Neuse near Highway 42 is impassable. Rising water is noticeable. But Clayton officials are watching other flood-prone roads: Amelia Church, Shotwell, Glen Laurel and Covered Bridge roads. The trailhead at Clayton River Walk on the Neuse is under water.ABC11 spoke to one Clayton woman, who did not want to be identified, on Tuesday night. She said she lived in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina and moved to North Carolina just before Hurricane Matthew hit.Now, she's dealing with flooding once again. This time, the water hasn't reached her house, but it has taken over her backyard. Her outdoor furniture is completely underwater. She said the water is up 6 to 8 feet just behind her home.In one area of her property, just beyond a large rock, she said there is about an 18 foot drop. Water is now filling that area.Roads affected by flooding continue to plague the Triangle.On Tuesday afternoon, the NC DOT said a section of Old Milburnie Road near Knightdale in Wake County is closed indefinitely because of possible culvert damage under the roadway from floodwater.The road is shut down near Penselwood Drive, between the Neuse River and Milburnie Lake.The roadway was closed when it was noticed it had started to sink, an indication of a possible washout underneath. DOT crews will have to evaluate the damage to determine the steps needed for repairs.In the meantime, motorists attempting to access Old Milburnie Road north of the closure should take U.S. 64 Business east to North Smithfield Road, turn left to reach Forestville Road and turn left again to return to Old Milburnie Road. Drivers southbound will follow that route in reverse.Also Tuesday, water surrounded homes and businesses along Wake Forest Road. Some residents and pets had to be evacuated.Vernon Malone College & Career Academy in Raleigh dismissed at 10 a.m. because of flooding. Parents were told to pick up students at Southeast Raleigh High School.There have been water rescues near Crabtree Valley Mall, on Lumley Road at Rink Road in Raleigh, and in southern Wake County near the intersection of Johnson Pond Road and Bells Lake Road just north of Fuquay-Varina - just to name a few.The NWS says low-lying areas that are prone to flooding are likely to be a problem. A watch commander with the Raleigh Police Department reported about 30 trouble areas in the city - including Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Mall. The mall will be closed all day Tuesday because of the weather.The city put out this list:-Inbound Glenwood Ave. at Creemoor Rd.-Creedmoor Rd. at Crabtree Valley Mall Ave.-Crabtree Valley Mall Ave.-4000 block of Blue Ridge Rd.-Wake Forest Rd. at Hodges-Atlantic Ave. at Hodges-2800 block of New Hope Church Rd.-Sunnybrook Rd. at Wood Meadow-Milburnie Rd. at Shanta Dr.-Harps Mill Rd. at Litchford Rd.-Tryon Rd. between Anvil and Durham Dr.There have been reports of power outages caused by the weather including a large one early Tuesday morning in southwestern Wake County involving more than 12,000 customers."If you have to be out, be extra, extra careful," said ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "Remember it's even harder to see how deep the water is on roadways at night."It's never a good idea to drive through a flooded roadway," Hohmann added.The good news is the end is in sight.Wednesday and Thursday should be much nicer as an upper level ridge builds over the Carolinas and eastern U.S.