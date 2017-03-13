WEATHER

Rain for afternoon commute

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

After a very cold night, the Triangle will experience a cool day to start off the new week.

The sun will quickly give way to increasing clouds ahead of an approaching storm system. Rain will develop in the afternoon and continue into the first half of tonight.

Rain will taper off by daybreak on Tuesday.

Drier and warmer air will move in on Tuesday behind the storm system. However, an upper trough will limit clearing and may even produce a couple of extra showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A shot of arctic air behind the departing storm will then dive down across the region starting on Tuesday night and linger into Friday.

Highs will only be in the low to mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the low to mid-20s. Brrr!

Warmth will try to build back in at the end of the week with a chance for some rain by next weekend.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cyclists blown over by high winds
Entire house freezes over
Brrr! Grab your jacket and umbrella today
Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast
More Weather
Top Stories
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Raleigh police make arrest in Friday bank robbery
Brrr! Grab your jacket and umbrella today
Losing an hour of sleep can lead to problems on roads
Despite GOP rows, Cooper speech likely looks for agreement
Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast
NCAA Tournament: Triangle teams learn seeds
Show More
5-year-old killed in 3-car Raleigh wreck
Woman scammed for wedding ring to help husband
Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
North Durham apartment complex damaged in fire
Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?
More News
Top Video
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Woman scammed for wedding ring to help husband
Entire house freezes over
Cyclists blown over by high winds
More Video