Unusually warm weather will be in place across the Carolinas over the next couple of days. We may even make a run at record highs today, and again this weekend.

Today will have a lot of clouds mixing with sunshine and temperatures surging into the 70s.

A front drifts closer to the area tonight from the west, and will bring a few showers and, possibly, a thunderstorm.

Tomorrow will be another unseasonably warm day with highs 70 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The front makes more of a push through the region tomorrow night. As it does, it may again trigger a t-storm. The SPC has the entire state of NC in a marginal risk of severe weather through Thursday morning.



Much colder air plunges in on Thursday. We'll only have highs in the 50s on Thursday, and Thursday night will feature lows back down in the 20s.

After another cool, dry day on Friday, another warm-up moves back in as we head into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
