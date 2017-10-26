The beautiful autumn weather will continue for one more day! After another chilly morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, sunny skies and a south wind will combine to boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s by afternoon. And the weather looks great for Friday night football, although you won't want to forget the jacket as temperatures drop into the 50s during the evening.Unfortunately, the gorgeous weather will not last into the weekend. Clouds will thicken as early as Saturday morning, and there could be a stray shower or two during the afternoon. Highs will still reach the lower 70s in many spots, despite the clouds. A strong cold front will push across central North Carolina during the morning hours Sunday, and showers will be on the increase Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. The showers will taper off during the afternoon, but clouds and a northwest wind will keep high temperatures in the 60s in many spots. Cool high pressure will build into the region for early next week, which means below normal temperatures. Despite lots of sun, many areas from the Triangle to the north will stay in the 50s all day, with lows by Tuesday in the 30s. Halloween should be a spooktacular (ha ha) day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Temperatures during the evening will fall into the 50s during the evening for Trick or Treaters,Have a great evening,Chris