WEATHER

Warmer Tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The beautiful autumn weather will continue for one more day! After another chilly morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, sunny skies and a south wind will combine to boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s by afternoon. And the weather looks great for Friday night football, although you won't want to forget the jacket as temperatures drop into the 50s during the evening.

Unfortunately, the gorgeous weather will not last into the weekend. Clouds will thicken as early as Saturday morning, and there could be a stray shower or two during the afternoon. Highs will still reach the lower 70s in many spots, despite the clouds. A strong cold front will push across central North Carolina during the morning hours Sunday, and showers will be on the increase Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. The showers will taper off during the afternoon, but clouds and a northwest wind will keep high temperatures in the 60s in many spots. Cool high pressure will build into the region for early next week, which means below normal temperatures. Despite lots of sun, many areas from the Triangle to the north will stay in the 50s all day, with lows by Tuesday in the 30s. Halloween should be a spooktacular (ha ha) day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Temperatures during the evening will fall into the 50s during the evening for Trick or Treaters,

Have a great evening,
Chris
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
More Weather
Top Stories
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
Chapel Hill Police: Son killed mom inside home for sale
NC at center of debate over concealed handguns
Arrest made in Halifax County quadruple murder
Raleigh women's prison officer assaulted by inmate
Woodlake residents file lawsuit over damaged dam
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Wayward deer smashes into downtown Raleigh business
Show More
Wake County man charged with mother's murder
Serious head and hand wounds described by Bergdahl searchers
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home
More News
Top Video
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
UNC students raise money to reunite crossing guard with son
NC at center of debate over concealed handguns
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
More Video