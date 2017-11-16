WEATHER

A front will move through central North Carolina this morning, but it will pass through dry.

Today will actually be a warmer day than yesterday with temperatures rising into the middle 60s under plenty of sunshine. An area of high pressure will move east and build into the region from the west and north later today and tonight. This will lead to more chilly air tonight, then a dry and cooler day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

A strong upper-level storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest today will support the development of a stronger cold front in the lee of the northern and central Rockies tonight and tomorrow.

This cold front will have strong upper-level support and brings central North Carolina a good chance for rain, and perhaps even a thunderstorm, Saturday night.

Ahead of this front, Saturday will be a warmer day with readings topping out in the mid-60s and partly sunny skies.

After the front moves east and south of central North Carolina early Sunday morning, the rest of Sunday will turn out dry and cooler with temperatures no higher than the middle 50s and freezing temperatures Sunday night. This dry, chilly weather will last through Monday of next week.

Beyond Monday, the weather pattern is projected to become more complex with another cold front reaching the eastern and southeastern United States during Wednesday of next week just before Thanksgiving.

Have a great Thursday!

