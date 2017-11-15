WEATHER

Warming Up

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

We are in for another chilly night. Temperatures will drop to the 40s this evening with mostly clear skies.

High temperatures will be a tad bit warmer Thursday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 60s. Much closer to average for this time of the year. Later in the day a cold front will push through the state, but that front will be moisture starved so we're not expecting any rain. Behind that front highs will cool down slightly to the upper 50s on Friday.

A much stronger cold front arrives this weekend. The first half of Saturday will be dry which is good news for the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Highs will reach the 60s. Rain will start to push into the region late Thursday afternoon through the evening. Some of that rain could even linger through early Sunday.

Morning lows during the start of the work week will drop to the freezing mark, and highs will reach the 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Leonid meteor shower peaks Friday and Saturday
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh sister of California shooter calls it a nightmare come to life
3 charged in Raleigh murder
Historic Raleigh dam is coming down
Proposed Raleigh police body camera policy criticized
Man killed when truck hits tree along I-40
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
Silent Sam critics and supporters address UNC trustees
Henderson police trying to identify bank robber
Show More
Psychiatric patient, alleged killer escapes, gets on plane
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
Another North Carolina woman hits lottery jackpot twice
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Raleigh business to distribute 2,500 turkeys
More News
Top Video
Silent Sam critics and supporters address UNC trustees
'Super' surprise for children at WakeMed Hospital!
Raleigh sister of California shooter calls it a nightmare come to life
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
More Video