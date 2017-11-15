We are in for another chilly night. Temperatures will drop to the 40s this evening with mostly clear skies.High temperatures will be a tad bit warmer Thursday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 60s. Much closer to average for this time of the year. Later in the day a cold front will push through the state, but that front will be moisture starved so we're not expecting any rain. Behind that front highs will cool down slightly to the upper 50s on Friday.A much stronger cold front arrives this weekend. The first half of Saturday will be dry which is good news for the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Highs will reach the 60s. Rain will start to push into the region late Thursday afternoon through the evening. Some of that rain could even linger through early Sunday.Morning lows during the start of the work week will drop to the freezing mark, and highs will reach the 50s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell