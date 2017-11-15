A high pressure system building down through the eastern United States will promote mostly sunny skies today with readings topping out in the mid- to upper 50s, just a bit cooler than normal for this time of the year.Another cool front will move through Central North Carolina tomorrow morning. The upper-level support for the front weakens as it moves into the eastern United States, especially over the Carolinas.The front moves through dry with just a few clouds.Another surface high pressure area will build into the region from the west and north later tomorrow and tomorrow night. This will lead to more chilly air tomorrow night, then a dry and cooler day on Friday.A strong cold front will have upper-level support and brings Central North Carolina a good chance for some rain, and perhaps even a thunderstorm Saturday night.Ahead of this front, Saturday will be a warmer day with readings topping out in the mid-60s. At this point the parade looks dry with the bulk of the rain later in the day.In the wake of that front, Sunday will be dry and cooler, with most places experiencing daytime high temperatures 50 and freezing temperatures Sunday night.This dry, chilly weather will last through Monday of next week.Have a great hump day!BIgweather