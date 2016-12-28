In the wake of last night's cold front, the air moving in will not bring any meaningful cold weather. In fact, temperatures will still top out in the upper 50s to near 60 today.This will be 6-10 degrees above the normal high which is around 50.After the dry weather today, rain will move into central North Carolina tomorrow morning as a stronger cold front approaches, then crosses, central North Carolina.Dry weather will sweep in from the west by midday tomorrow, bringing a clearing sky tomorrow afternoon.Behind that cold front, cooler air will follow for Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 40s which will be a couple of degrees shy of typical averages mainly.High pressure, currently over the western U.S., will be forced to move eastward and into the deep South Friday and Saturday. This will help bring a cool northwest flow on Friday and a cold start to Saturday, the last day of 2016.Saturday will be fairly sunny most of the day. This sunshine, combined with a warmer wind, will help temperatures to rebound back into the low to mid-60s.Another cold front will move into the eastern U.S. on Sunday, New Years Day. This system brings central North Carolina clouds, and a good chance for some rain. The front is expected to stall over or just south of central North Carolina Sunday night and early Monday of next week. With this, there will be more rain on the first full day of 2017.Have a great Wednesday!Bigweather