A wildfire in south Georgia lead to smoky conditions across North Carolina today. Strong southwesterly winds help to steer that smoky air in our direction. That smoke will clear out tonight.By Monday a cold front will move through and that will help to develop showers and a few storms. Right now we're not anticipating anything severe. Rain will start to develop late Monday afternoon and stick around during the evening.On Tuesday that front will gradually shift south. That will usher in cooler air temporarily. Highs Tuesday will reach the 60s and low 70s. Rain chances stick around Wednesday and they go up again during the weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell