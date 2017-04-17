I hope you all had a great Easter! It was warm in the 80s. One more very warm day with temperatures in the 80s today. A front will arrive later bringing some showers and thunderstorms into the area by late afternoon and into tonight. The front will not be too far south tomorrow, resulting in plenty of clouds and even some showers lingering in the morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler and in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is now below average.By Wednesday the front will begin to retreat northward as a warm front. This will lead to more unstable conditions across the region. With some afternoon sunshine, this can lead to a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be off to the races with a strong southerly flow. Typical diurnal activity is expected in the mountains, but the Triangle will remain dry Thursday. A cold front will approach the region triggering a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon.Have a great day!Steve Stewart