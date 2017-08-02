The air mass has finally given into the fact that it is still summer and summer is supposed to be humid in North Carolina. It remains humid for the foreseeable future but it will take some time to get precipitation back into the forecast. Generally partly cloudy skies are likely through Friday. Days will be rather hot with highs in the lower 90s. Nights will see lows within a couple of degrees of 70 F.On Saturday, a cold front approaches and because of that this day we will likely see a couple of showers and thunderstorms cross the area, mainly in the afternoon. That front then is likely to stall out over the area on Sunday continuing the unsettled weather with a shower and thunderstorm pretty likely, maybe not everywhere but at least over a fair amount of the region. Monday and Tuesday that front remains over the area and a couple of waves move along it keeping the good chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms around.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell