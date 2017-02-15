Rain will fall across the Triangle this morning, then end from west through the day. Drier air moving in behind this storm system can allow some sunshine to return before the end of the day.Temperatures will generally be in the 50s today, but will be down in the upper 40s for a time this morning, then again toward nightfall.Skies will become mostly clear this evening and temperatures overnight will fall to 30.High pressure will promote cool weather tomorrow with more sun than clouds, and high temperatures in the low 50s.After a chilly start on Friday, with temperatures again near freezing, readings will rebound into the low 60s. It will be even warmer on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.A system coming in from the southwest will bring a little wet weather on Saturday night, but it should move away for increasing sunshine and a warm westerly breeze on Sunday with near record-high temperatures in the middle 70s.The unseasonably warm weather sticks around into early next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather