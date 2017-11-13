WEATHER

Rain moves out and mild week ahead

Today will begin with some clouds across Central North Carolina due to a passing cold front.

Showers with the front will move east from the Triangle at sunrise today, and will move steadily away during the day. By lunchtime most of the remaining showers will be at or near the coast.

Across our region, clouds will give way to sunshine today, which will boost afternoon temperatures well up through the 50s.

High pressure will spread in and bring us dry weather throughout the rest of the workweek.

There will be some sunshine each day from tomorrow through Friday and daily temperatures will range from the upper 30s and 40s at night to upper 50s and 60s each afternoon.

Our next chance of rain looks to be either Saturday or Saturday night as a blustery cold front moves across our area. Timing of these showers is still murky, but we'll keep an eye on it as we head toward the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Have a great Monday!

