Behind the surface low pressure area that brought us heavy rainfall and severe weather on Wednesday, an upper-level area of low pressure will linger overhead today.

The result will be continued cloud cover along with a few more showers and thunderstorms. The SPC again has us in a Marginal Risk.


Cold air aloft in the atmosphere may bring about some small hail and gusty winds are a possible. Temperatures will continue to run well below average for the end of May.

More summer-like conditions move in for the start of the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine on Friday.

A few thunderstorms may develop Saturday afternoon as a storm system passes by mainly to the north, but most folks remain dry. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s Saturday through Monday along with more noticeable humidity.

The higher temps and higher humidity may trigger a thunderstorm in spots Sunday through Monday.

Have a great Thursday!

