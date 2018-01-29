WEATHER

Colder Air Headed In

The slow-moving cold front that has been drenching Central North Carolina since yesterday will edge slowly eastward today.

Steady rain will continue to fall into this morning to the east of the Triangle while the precipitation breaks up into just off-and-on light rain and drizzle from the Triangle on westward.

Some patchy light showers will linger this afternoon as well with temperatures holding mainly in the 40s.

A secondary cold front will cross our region tonight with some lingering cloudiness and a passing shower in some spots. Some clearing and colder air will arrive late tonight, dropping temperatures to near freezing in many places.

High pressure moving in will provide us with dry weather from tomorrow through Thursday with some sunshine each day.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s, then warmer air will return Thursday, boosting afternoon readings well up into the 50s.

Our next precipitation is due on Thursday night or Friday as a frontal system brings us another round of rain. Then dry air will follow for at least part of the weekend.

Have a great week!

