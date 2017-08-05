A cold front will move through the Triangle this morning bringing a shower or thunderstorm to a few spots. Behind the front, the humidity will start to lower this afternoon. With intervals of clouds and sunshine today, temperatures will reach the upper 80s. A comfortable air mass will be in place tonight with patchy clouds and low temperatures in the low to middle 60s.Tomorrow, this front will stall out near the coast and to the south will start to wash out and an east to southeast flow will probably end up bringing more clouds, gradually increasing humidity and perhaps an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s. A low pressure area will track up toward Pennsylvania on Monday.The cold front trailing this storm center will bring a good chance for a few thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Although not a washout, any of the days Tuesday through Thursday could have a summertime shower or thunderstorm.Have a great day!Steve Stewart