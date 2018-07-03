A large ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the East leading to continued very hot, very humid conditions today as high temperatures will be mostly in the middle 90s with heat index temperatures topping out between 100 and 105 degrees.By Wednesday, the ridge will become more east-west oriented with the center north of North Carolina.This will allow moisture to increase from off the Atlantic and also bring a more unstable air mass with it. We'll see scattered t-storms starting Wednesday evening and could dampen a few fireworks show. Those shower chances continue through Friday. The addition of more clouds and the shower and thunderstorm possibility each of these days does allow temperatures to not be quite as hot, but it will remain very humid.A cold front will try to come down from the north on Saturday and will trigger showers and thunderstorms in the area.Then the question arises does the front move through and allow drier air to come in from the north or is the front not as impressive and it still could shower and thunderstorm Sunday. These are not easy questions to answer right now and will be something we are monitoring the next couple of days.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather