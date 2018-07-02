WEATHER

Still Hot Today

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the East leading to continued very hot, very humid conditions as we enter this new week. Days will remain largely sunny, and nights will be clear to partly cloudy. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be mostly in the middle 90s with Heat Indices topping out between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Only one county in our viewing area under a heat advisory:


An upper-level trough of low pressure developing near Bermuda will track to the west and pass to the south of the North Carolina Piedmont Wednesday into Thursday.

Some afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for your Fourth, and Thursday, but it will remain largely dry.

Temperatures will be more seasonable those days with high temperatures not far from 90 degrees both days and on into the weekend as well.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
