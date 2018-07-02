Only one county in our viewing area under a heat advisory:
Only 1 county in the viewing area today under a Heat Advisory today. That is #Northhampton. The advisory runs from Noon - 8pm. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/OVFZ7NNFWr— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 2, 2018
An upper-level trough of low pressure developing near Bermuda will track to the west and pass to the south of the North Carolina Piedmont Wednesday into Thursday.
Some afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for your Fourth, and Thursday, but it will remain largely dry.
Temperatures will be more seasonable those days with high temperatures not far from 90 degrees both days and on into the weekend as well.
Have a great week!
Bigweather