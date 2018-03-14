The large upper-level storm system over the eastern Great Lakes will help to maintain a west-to-northwest very chilly flow pattern over central North Carolina through tonight. That upper-level system will move to the east and the northwest upper-level flow will start to relax and turn more out of the west tomorrow and Friday. This should lead to milder afternoon temperatures both days.High pressure over the Plains States will be forced to move southeast and this high pressure area will be centered over the Florida panhandle by tomorrow morning. This will support that dry westerly flow leading to a mostly sunny day tomorrow.A strong upper-level system swinging into the West Coast will head eastward today and tomorrow. This system will bring central North Carolina increasing cloudiness by Friday and lots of clouds and some unsettled weather for Saturday and Saturday night.A lee side surface storm system forming over western Kansas on Friday will move east and reach Tennessee by late Saturday. This system will bring deeper moisture across the region leading to lowering and thickening clouds on Saturday along with spotty showers mostly later Saturday and Saturday night.This surface storm will pass over the Carolinas Saturday night then move east and off the Carolina coast by Sunday morning. This system will bring lots of clouds and mostly spotty showers for Saturday and Saturday night. This wet weather should move east of central North Carolina by Sunday morning. Drier weather will bring a partly sunny sky by the midday hours of Sunday.Another storm system moving into the West Coast on Friday will support another storm system that will form over eastern Colorado by Sunday morning and then track due east. This system will bring increasing cloudiness Monday then the chance for some rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday of next week.Another surge of dry chilly air will move into the region Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell