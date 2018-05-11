Skies will be mostly sunny on this Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s for the afternoon.An upper-level ridge of high pressure will be strengthening today into Saturday over the Southeast. As a result, temperatures will rise for the weekend with temps in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday under a good deal of sunshine.The heat will persist early next week, but there will be some more clouds around mixing with sunshine on Monday.An upper-level low that move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will pull deep, tropical moisture northward, resulting in more clouds Tuesday and higher humidity. There will be some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Thursday.Have a great weekend and stay cool!Bigweather