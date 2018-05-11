WEATHER

Warm Weekend Ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Skies will be mostly sunny on this Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s for the afternoon.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will be strengthening today into Saturday over the Southeast. As a result, temperatures will rise for the weekend with temps in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday under a good deal of sunshine.

The heat will persist early next week, but there will be some more clouds around mixing with sunshine on Monday.

An upper-level low that move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will pull deep, tropical moisture northward, resulting in more clouds Tuesday and higher humidity. There will be some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Thursday.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
WATCH: This video of a pollen storm in New Jersey is absolutely insane
Kilauea volcano claims more than two dozen homes in Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
NAACP Legal Defense Fund responds to viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
ABC11's Tisha Powell on the ups and downs of being a military spouse
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
'You should help us': Desperate plea from family of Garner man killed in hit-and-run
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
LIST: NC school districts closed for teacher's rally on May 16
Divers find proof that shipwreck off NC coast is steamship that sank in 1838
Group raises money to bail women, caregivers out of jail before Mother's Day
Show More
Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
Durham leaders take first step in deciding future of Confederate monuments
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
Cary swimmer gets lessons from Olympians
More News