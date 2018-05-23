Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area through the evening. Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Most of the region is under a marginal risk. Rain will taper off after midnight.Rain and humidity will dry out Thursday as a front moves south. It will be sunny with highs in the 80s. There's a small chance for an isolated shower in the Sandhills near the front, but most of us will stay dry. Dry high pressure will settle near the area Friday so the dry pattern continues with highs in the 80s.Some uncertainly arrives for Memorial Day weekend due to a tropical low. Rain chances will go up, but the overall track of the system will determine just how much rain we pick up. If it tracks more west near Mississippi rainfall totals will be lighter, if it moves farther east there will be heavier rain.Bottom line, right now the weekend doesn't look like a washout, but showers will develop Saturday and Sunday. This wet and unsettled pattern will stick around for the start of the work week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell