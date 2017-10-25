WEATHER

Cooler Temps w/ Lots of Sun

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A big upper-level trough shifting eastward will keep today, and tomorrow, a little cooler than yesterday.

It will be dry each day with more sunshine than clouds, but a little piece of energy in the trough could bring a brief shower to parts of central North Carolina overnight. Most folks will not see rain.

There will be a little warming Friday, and it will stay dry Saturday. Highs both days will be around 70.

Wet weather could return Saturday night and will be here for Sunday with the next storm system. Behind it, it gets even cooler next week with highs on Monday only in the 50s.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
More Weather
Top Stories
Audit: Wake deputies 'double-dipped' working state fair
Two Grambling State students fatally shot, suspect fled
Survivor describes chilling details of deadly Niger ambush
Raleigh mayoral race is competitive - and divisive
Raleigh mall shooter: 'I was robbed in the parking lot'
Report: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research
NC Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
Chatham County man charged with solicitation of a child
Show More
Raleigh breaking ground soon on Moore Square renovation
Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care center
Edgecombe County man charged with statutory rape
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
Raleigh firefighters take measures to reduce cancer risk
More News
Top Video
Raleigh mayoral race is competitive - and divisive
Raleigh breaking ground soon on Moore Square renovation
Audit: Wake deputies 'double-dipped' working state fair
NC Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
More Video