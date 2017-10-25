A big upper-level trough shifting eastward will keep today, and tomorrow, a little cooler than yesterday.It will be dry each day with more sunshine than clouds, but a little piece of energy in the trough could bring a brief shower to parts of central North Carolina overnight. Most folks will not see rain.There will be a little warming Friday, and it will stay dry Saturday. Highs both days will be around 70.Wet weather could return Saturday night and will be here for Sunday with the next storm system. Behind it, it gets even cooler next week with highs on Monday only in the 50s.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather