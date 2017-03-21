A warm front setting up over North Carolina will lift northward and readings will warm well into the 70s across Central North Carolina today. A cold front will move northwest to southeast through the region this afternoon and winds will turn more out of the northwest then northeast behind the front. The front will slow down and stall over Central North Carolina this evening.Then a weak wave of low pressure will move along the front causing clouds and even a bit of rain to parts of the viewing area tonight.Areas north and northwest should be mostly rain-free while from the Triangle on south and west there should be spotty showers. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for the SW counties of the viewing area.Once this wave of low pressure moves by the front will move farther to the south and drier air will move in from the north and northwest on Wednesday.High pressure will move eastward and extend its influence over the Virginias and the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday. This leads to much lower temperatures for both days and nights. The high brings more sun than clouds on Wednesday, and then a bright and sunny day on Thursday.This large high will move to the east during Friday. This causes surface winds to turn more out of the south leading a warmer flow of air. That sends high temperatures back to the mid-60s on Friday afternoon. It gets warmer on Saturday with most places warming into the low to perhaps middle 70s.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather