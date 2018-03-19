WEATHER

Rain, snow mix might make for sloppy morning commutes

A sloppy commute is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the Triangle-area should see some snow Wednesday, making for a messy morning commute.

The models have been consistent for the last few days, showing some light snow for the Triangle to the north on Wednesday - we're talking less than a quarter of an inch.

Moisture will be limited but the setup is favorable for cold air to plunge in from the north allowing a transition from rain to snow (or possible sleet) during the morning hours.

Big Weather said temperatures will be in the mid-30s around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Rain will start in the morning with rain possibly changing to snow between 8 a.m. and noon.

The latest runs of the global models have backed off a little, but are still showing some light snow falling.

Will it stick? Big Weather said temperatures will be in the mid-30s so any flakes that fall will melt.

Our meteorologists are leaning toward less snow accumulation because we're getting into late March with a high sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.

