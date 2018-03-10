A storm organizing over the southern Mississippi Valley tonight will move east tomorrow. Another batch of rain will develop late tonight and continue tomorrow leading to a damp, cool day. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side as well heading into tomorrow night. As colder air filters into the region tomorrow night, rain will change to snow near the North Carolina and Virginia state border. Snow will continue in the counties near the border on Monday and can accumulate a slushy 1-3 inches. Rain will change to snow across the Triangle on Monday, with little to no accumulation.More sunshine is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, although temperatures are likely to remain well below normal.Have a nice evening!Brittany Bell