WEATHER

A Wet Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A storm organizing over the southern Mississippi Valley tonight will move east tomorrow. Another batch of rain will develop late tonight and continue tomorrow leading to a damp, cool day. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side as well heading into tomorrow night. As colder air filters into the region tomorrow night, rain will change to snow near the North Carolina and Virginia state border. Snow will continue in the counties near the border on Monday and can accumulate a slushy 1-3 inches. Rain will change to snow across the Triangle on Monday, with little to no accumulation.

More sunshine is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, although temperatures are likely to remain well below normal.

Have a nice evening!
Brittany Bell
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow in March?
Might wake up to some snow Monday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
A Times Square proposal in the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: 1 injured in shooting in Carrboro
Snow in March?
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wilson County
ABC11 Match Madness
Cary woman angry after dog shot in her own backyard
3-year-old struck by stray bullet, suspect arrested
Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks
UNC downs Duke 74-69 for berth in ACC Tournament final
Show More
Might wake up to some snow Monday
UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs
I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT
NC State subpoenaed by Justice Dept. amid NCAA investigation
7 people charged with trespassing in West Johnston HS security incident
More News
Top Video
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
Girl fighting cystic fibrosis gets FaceTime surprise from YouTube star
Cary woman angry after dog shot in her own backyard
UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs
More Video