It will be a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the lower 40s, but it will turn warmer for the afternoon hours today as a broad area of high pressure becomes centered over the Southeast.Skies will be bright and sunny and with a southwest flow, temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees.A warming trend will continue in the coming days. High pressure will remain in control at the surface and an upper ridge of high pressure builds in as well.Lots of sunshine will persist Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the lower to mid-80s.Friday will remain quite warm, but there will start to be more clouds mixing with sunshine out ahead of an approaching cold front. As the front moves into the area Saturday, it appears to weaken, which will allow for some sunshine across the Triangle. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but, at this point, much of the day winds up rain-free.Have a great week!Bigweather