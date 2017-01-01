WEATHER

Happy New Year!
A storm moving into the area will bring some rain for tonight. The storm pushes through late tonight and pushes some drier air in for the day afternoon tomorrow. Rain amounts tonight and tomorrow could exceed an inch. Severe weather for tomorrow afternoon and evening will stay well to the west and south so we should not have to worry about that as a secondary low moves into the area. The rain does look to pick up for tomorrow night. The bulk of the rain looks to move out early Tuesday morning before the drier air moves in. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday until the trough swings through and brings some cooler air for the middle of the week. Some areas will be near 70 degrees!

Once that storm moves off to the east, some major model differences appear. No matter what, we can see much colder air for the end of the week and into next weekend.

Have a good evening!
Steve Stewart
