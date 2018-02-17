The temperature soared to a record setting 81 at RDU International yesterday, beating the old record of 77 set in 1976. A strong cold front slipped into the state from the north around midday, and reached the Triangle just after 3 pm. Temperatures dropped quickly into the 60s--still mild--within 15 minutes as the front moved through.A much cooler day is in store for today across the entire region in the wake of a cold front. Temperatures are expected to be no higher than the upper 40s. A wave of low pressure will form along that cold front, then track to the northeast. It will enhance rainfall in Central North Carolina this afternoon and this evening.The low pressure area will pass just west and north of Central North Carolina during the evening. Once this feature moves away, drier air will force the wet weather east and out of the region. An area of high pressure will move eastward and build over the eastern United States on Sunday. This will bring a dry and very stable weather pattern across the region. The afternoon will be milder, with temperatures near or just above 60, which is slightly above the seasonal averages.Another strong upper-level storm system will be entering the western U.S. on Sunday. This will cause upper-level winds over the Gulf of Mexico and over the southeastern U.S. to back more out of the southwest again. In addition to that, an upper-level high pressure will build over Florida and over the southeastern U.S early next week. This will promote unusual warmth during the first half of next week. Temperatures will be into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.This southerly flow of warm and increasingly more humid air will interact with a southward moving cold front which will lead to the chance of some rain Wednesday night into Thursday.Have a great weekend!Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart