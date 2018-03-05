The area of high pressure that brought the clear, cool weather across Central North Carolina over the weekend will remain in control across our region today.Sunshine will be plentiful and afternoon temperatures will again peak in the 50s.The next storm system will bring us an increase in cloudiness tonight followed by some rain tomorrow afternoon and evening.It will be a cold rain, holding temperatures in the 40s in many areas tomorrow.Another large area of high pressure will follow the second half of this week, bringing us some sunshine each day from Wednesday through Saturday. The air will continue to be cooler than normal for early March, with daytime highs mostly in the 50s and nighttime lows cold enough for frost when the wind dies.Another storm system will bring us rain the second half of the weekend.Have a great Monday!Big Weather