Wow! The temperature soared to a record setting 81 at RDU International today, beating handily the old record of 77 set in 1976. A strong cold front slipped into the state from the north around midday, and reached the Triangle just after 3 pm. Temperatures dropped quickly into the 60s--still mild--within 15 minutes as the front moved through.Some scattered showers this evening will gave way to partial clearing skies and colder temperatures tonight, with lows in the upper 30s north to low and mid 40s south. As the colder air settles into the region tomorrow, low pressure will develop along the cold front to our south. Rain will spread into the region late morning into the afternoon. With the clouds and the rain, temperatures tomorrow will be much colder than today, with highs only in the mid and upper 40s.The rain will end tomorrow evening, and we're back to sunshine for Sunday. The cold will be short lived with highs on Sunday back into the upper 50s and low 60s.A very warm pattern will develop next week as high pressure develops off the southeast coast stalls. This is a pattern we typically see in the summer, not in the winter. What it means is temperatures soaring into the 70s again next week, perhaps low 80s in spots. These readings will be 20-25 degrees above average for this time of the year. Rain chances will be rather small, but there could be a few showers at times in the warm and increasingly humid air mass next week. Is winter over? We'll see, we still have March to get through.Have a great weekend!Chris