The weather pattern across the eastern United States is oriented west to east and fast moving. This pattern favors drier-than-normal weather without any big storm systems. This pattern also favors higher-than-normal daytime high temperatures for most of the next seven days, despite a couple of brief cool downs.With a high pressure area moving east and lower-level winds more out of the southwest, a warm flow of air will take temperatures to near 70 under another mostly sunny sky.A cold front will ease through Central North Carolina tonight. This will lead to a slight cooldown for tomorrow, but highs will still reach the low 60s, which is above normal.Another fast-moving cold front will reach the Tennessee Valley tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will increase ahead of this front tomorrow afternoon and go cloudy tomorrow night. This next front will sweep through Central North Carolina around daybreak Friday morning. The front might bring some sprinkles and perhaps a brief passing shower early Friday morning, then drier air will follow for the rest of Friday. This brings a partly sunny sky and afternoon readings topping out in the lower 60s.High pressure moving into the northeastern United States Friday night will ridge southward and bring a mostly dry weather pattern for the upcoming weekend.A weak upper-level disturbance passing over Central North Carolina on Saturday will create a few clouds and the northerly flow of cooler air will lead to an actually chilly day with readings only topping out in the mid-50s, a few degrees below normal. But that cool air won't last long.Another area of high pressure moving into the northeastern U.S. will start to bring a more southerly wind flow on Sunday, leading to afternoon high temperatures into the lower 60s.A large storm system developing in the northern Plains will cause upper-level winds to turn more out of the southwest, Sunday night and Monday. This will bring a large area of high clouds over the region with light surface winds. This combination will lead to slightly lower daytime high temperatures Monday afternoon. But the southwest lower-level winds will increase Tuesday and this will usher in warmer air and daytime high temperatures well into the 60s.Have a great Hump Day!BIgweather