Rain...and then Snow?

SNOW? Rain Friday will mix with or change to snow before ending early Saturday, especially from RDU to the north and west. Any accumulations should be 1" or less, mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. We'll keep you posted! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/45UnTgg04C — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) December 6, 2017

In the wake of a cold front that came through central North Carolina last night, clouds linger across the region due to the upper-level winds remaining out of the southwest to the east of a slow eastward moving upper-level system.The front that came through last night continues to move southward.However, an area of deep moisture will ride northeast to the north of the boundary bringing in a little rain this evening with the first of at least three upper-level impulses. This surge of moisture will move south and east out of central North Carolina late tonight and tomorrow. As a result, tomorrow should be just cloudy and dry.A deepening upper-level weather system swinging through the Great Lakes will help create a wave of low pressure that will form along the front over the eastern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow night. As this wave tracks northeast, moisture will increase across the Carolinas and there will be more rain developing across much of central North Carolina later tomorrow night.The air aloft over the Carolinas will turn cold enough so that the rain will become mixed with wet snow and this mix of rain and snow will continue at times across central North Carolina during the day Friday. Most surfaces will just remain wet during the day Friday.As deep, cold air continues to drill into the Carolinas the precipitation could become mostly snow Friday night. The precipitation is expected to linger into Saturday morning then end. If there is a complete change over to all snow, some places could see up to an inch of snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.Once that weak low pressure area moves off to the northeast drier air will move in gradually from the west Saturday afternoon. The upper-level winds will turn more out of the west during Saturday afternoon then more out of the northwest Saturday night. This more westerly flow will help usher in the drier air and clouds should gradually break up during Saturday afternoon. Saturday night should turn out clear with temperatures plunging well into the 20s. Some of the normally colder spots might drop into the upper teens early Sunday morning.High pressure building in from the west will bring a dry and clear weather pattern to the Carolinas Sunday and Monday.Another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.This will bring a southwest and milder wind flow for a short period of time. Then colder air will move back into the region. There might be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in from the west. A fast-moving upper-level disturbance should bring more clouds on Wednesday.Have a great evening!Chris