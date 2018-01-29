WEATHER

Raindrops moving out, snowflakes moving in?

While the area was in desperate need of rainfall, these showers have some of us singing, "rain, rain go away!"

So, just how long with these raindrops stick around?

The widespread rain which has brought some welcome drought relief to the region will be moving out early this evening, and most of the evening should be rain free, expect for some patches of drizzle.

You might see a spotty shower or two after 7 p.m. and up through midnight.

As the colder air moves in, some of the rain could be mixed with or change to very light snow before ending but any accumulations will be very light, a coating on car tops or roof tops in a few spots.

Temperatures will be mostly above freezing so roads should not be impacted, Chris added.

Some areas won't even see any rain or snow.

Tuesday brings dry weather and a lot of wind. Gusts could top 35 mph in spots. The sunshine sticks around through Thursday.

Rain will push back into the area on Friday, bringing another chance snowflakes early Saturday - again, nothing to get excited about.
