Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood

Areas throughout the Triangle have seen much flooding over the past 24 hours, especially cities in Wake County.While not as severe, Durham also saw flooded roads and neighborhoods.The Eno Valley Swim and Racquet Club became surrounded by the Eno River. Tree trunks and roadways were quickly covered by the collected rainfall.Flooding became so severe in some parts of the city that officials put out this list of roads in Durham that will be closed until Tuesday morning:-Old Oxford Road between Stagville Road & Cassam Road-Moores Mill Road between Bowen Road & Rassie Crabtree Road-Rippling Stream Road between Partridge Street & Old Well Street-Snow Hill Rd. between Infinity Road & Toredge RoadThe rainfall wasn't an inconvenience to everyone. Several geese at the Old Farm Road Park seemed to enjoy the extra water.But residents in Durham weren't as fond of the rain."Hopefully this won't happen again," homeowner Arnold Dennis said. "I'm going to call my insurance person, just in case we find that this rain doesn't stop."If you see standing water Dennis said it's best to avoid it, but it may not be for the reason that you're thinking."There's snakes! "Things come out, they're washed out, so you really have to be careful."He offers this piece of advice to those driving and living near flooded roads."Just turn around when you can and if you live near a creek or river when it starts raining hard, hope the water recedes quickly when this happens."The river in the Old Farm neighborhood is receding but it could see high water level again if hard rain beings to fall.