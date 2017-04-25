FLOODING

Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood

EMBED </>More News Videos

Areas throughout the Triangle have seen much flooding over the past 24 hours, especially cities in Wake County. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Areas throughout the Triangle have seen much flooding over the past 24 hours, especially cities in Wake County.

READ MORE: HOW MUCH RAIN DID THE TRIANGLE SEEN

While not as severe, Durham also saw flooded roads and neighborhoods.

EMBED More News Videos

Drivers quickly got stuck in deep water



The Eno Valley Swim and Racquet Club became surrounded by the Eno River. Tree trunks and roadways were quickly covered by the collected rainfall.



Flooding became so severe in some parts of the city that officials put out this list of roads in Durham that will be closed until Tuesday morning:

-Old Oxford Road between Stagville Road & Cassam Road
-Moores Mill Road between Bowen Road & Rassie Crabtree Road
-Rippling Stream Road between Partridge Street & Old Well Street
-Snow Hill Rd. between Infinity Road & Toredge Road

The rainfall wasn't an inconvenience to everyone. Several geese at the Old Farm Road Park seemed to enjoy the extra water.



But residents in Durham weren't as fond of the rain.

"Hopefully this won't happen again," homeowner Arnold Dennis said. "I'm going to call my insurance person, just in case we find that this rain doesn't stop."

If you see standing water Dennis said it's best to avoid it, but it may not be for the reason that you're thinking.

"There's snakes! "Things come out, they're washed out, so you really have to be careful."

He offers this piece of advice to those driving and living near flooded roads.

"Just turn around when you can and if you live near a creek or river when it starts raining hard, hope the water recedes quickly when this happens."

The river in the Old Farm neighborhood is receding but it could see high water level again if hard rain beings to fall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherfloodingdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOODING
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
Download the AccuWeather app!
How to prepare for a flood
More flooding
WEATHER
First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight
How much rain did the Triangle see?
Showers Ending Today
Video: Why do we say 'Turn around don't drown'?
More Weather
Top Stories
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say
First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
How much rain did the Triangle see?
Escaped prisoner caught in Fayetteville after chase, crash
General Assembly overrides Cooper's elections board veto
Show More
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
Dad "fired" for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting
Restaurant rage: Video of NJ eatery dispute goes viral
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
More News
Top Video
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
Manhunt on for 'dangerous' man wanted in Wayne, Wake counties
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
More Video